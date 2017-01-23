Tragedy As Hunter Shot Dead Colleague

Tragedy struck in Ikole Ekiti, headquarters of Ikole local government area of Ekiti State as a local hunter, identified as Joseph Adeyemi shot two of his co-hunters while during an hunting expedition.

A group of local hunters, armed with dane guns, according to a source had gone hunting at a farm called Otunja on Thursday, when the incident occurred.

They were said to have gone to farm to hunt for wild swine, known as “bush-pig” in Yoruba parlance.

The source who craved anonymity, said one of the victims, Bayo Oyegoke was said to have died instantly in the farm, while his colleague, Stephen Aroso sustained gun-shot injury.

Another resident, who also spoke with newsmen disclosed that the deceased has five wives and children.

The EKiti State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested while investigation has commenced on the matter .

He added that the body of the victim had been deposited in a morgue

The PPRO said,” The suspect who shot at his fellow hunters has been arrested and investigation is going on now.”

