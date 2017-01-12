Tragedy as Man Dies After Poisoned on Christmas Day in Anambra (Photos)

According to a Facebook user, Ifeanyi Daniel, who shared the funeral poster and shocking news on social media, a man was poisoned in his village on Christmas day, December 25th, 2016 while hanging out with his friends. He wrote: Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share “I lost brother, I lost best uncle it seen I have lost everything, the pain is still in my hrt, bro anybody in connection of poisoning you on 25 Dec where you are drinking with your friends I know will be regretting it now where u are Bec u think they ar Tru friend to you but not. Bro never u leave this people unfurnished I will do my own in the land of living do your in land of dead.still crying for this. ANUNUEBE okechukwu son of soil in mgbakwu Awka north LGA i Honourable Ifeanyi Daniel Uzuegbunam ur cousin from ukwulu say rest in perfect peace in Jesus name. Amen.”

