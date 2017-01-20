Tragedy as Man Ends Up Dead While Trying to Separate a Fight

A 40-year-old South African man identified as Xolani Tilana died while he tried to stop a fight.

Xolani Tilana Masechaba in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, was just trying to separate four men who were allegedly fighting over a woman at his tavern on Saturday.

According to Daily Sun SA , Witnesses say each man wanted to win the woman.

According to witnesses, Xolani came between the knife-wielding men when he was hacked on the head.

After the incident, the men fled the area but all four were arrested on Monday by Duduza cops.

Police spokesman Sergeant Harry Manaka confirmed that Xolani was stabbed and hacked to death with a panga.

“The four suspects fled the area after the murder but police searched and found them,” he said.

Xolani’s girlfriend Nonhlanhla Skhosana said he was a good man and did not deserve to die the way he did.

“He was always trying to prevent armed people from entering the tavern to keep order.

“I am relieved that the men were arrested because I was living in fear.

“Even though this will not bring Xolani back, I hope that justice will prevail and the killers will be punished.

“I’m devastated by his death.”

Nonhlanhla said what breaks her heart is that Xolani left her behind with their two-month-old baby girl.

“He will not be there to watch his daughter grow.

“He was a good father and his daughter will never get to know that.”

The four suspects appeared in the Nigel Magistrates Court on Tuesday and will make their second court appearance soon.