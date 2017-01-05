Tragedy as Man Shot Dead By Armed Robbers After He Withdrawal Money From In Bayelsa

A bank customer identified as Raymond Agada has been shot dead by armed robbers around the Swali market area, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that the robbers also stole N120,000 from the victim before killing him. Agada was said to be on his way to deposit the money in an undisclosed commercial bank in Yenagoa when the hoodlums rounded him up and attacked him.

“The late Agada has been running similar errands for his sister. He does it on daily basis. His sister receives goods on credit from her customers and after selling them, she pays the money into the account of her customers, most times through her brother.“It is like persons who attacked him had monitored the transactional process for sometimes. It is a pity”.

It was learnt that the victim was attacked at about 11 am, by a four-man gang shortly after he left the market.

He was reportedly shot in the neck by his assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said the deceased was 20-year-old adding that Agada was killed on Tuesday.

He said the police quickly moved to the scene and rushed to the victim to the hospital where he later died. He, however, said that the police identified the culprits and were making efforts to arrest them.

He said: “On 3rd January 2017, at about 1100hrs, four armed men with a pistol, attacked one Raymond Agada ‘m’ 20 years, of Swali Community, dispossessed him of the sum of #120,000, he was going to deposit in the bank and shot him.

“Policemen were quickly dispatched to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. “The culprits have been identified and efforts have been intensified to arrest them”.

– The Nation