Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tragedy as Man Who Slutter His Elder Brother for Refusing to Give Him Pocket Money (Graphic Photo) – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tragedy as Man Who Slutter His Elder Brother for Refusing to Give Him Pocket Money (Graphic Photo)
Nigeria Today
A 22-year-old man identified as Dominic Ogbaji, an indigene of Cross River State, allegedly murder of his brother while he was sleeping. According to the Daily Sun, the young man is now being held in police custody. Dominic, an indigene of Cross River …
Wani mutumi ya kashe dan uwansa saboda yaki bashi kudiNAIJ.COM
Man chops his elder brother to death while he slept for failing to give him pocket moneyGistmaster (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.