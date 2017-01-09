Tragedy as Man Who Slutter His Elder Brother for Refusing to Give Him Pocket Money (Graphic Photo) – Nigeria Today
Tragedy as Man Who Slutter His Elder Brother for Refusing to Give Him Pocket Money (Graphic Photo)
Nigeria Today
A 22-year-old man identified as Dominic Ogbaji, an indigene of Cross River State, allegedly murder of his brother while he was sleeping. According to the Daily Sun, the young man is now being held in police custody. Dominic, an indigene of Cross River …
Wani mutumi ya kashe dan uwansa saboda yaki bashi kudi
Man chops his elder brother to death while he slept for failing to give him pocket money
