Tragedy as Naval Officer Allegedly Beats His Wife to Death in Lagos (Photos)

An official of the Western Naval Command in Apapa, Lagos, identified as Omojoye Ayodele, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing his wife, Mary Egbailo.

According to Punch Metro, Ayodele on Tuesday, allegedly beat up the victim till she gave up the ghost at their house on Eze Anthony Street, in the Igando, Alimosho area of the state.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old suspect had gone to bring back the wife from the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the area, where she was said to have been since Sunday.

Shortly after they entered their room-and-parlour apartment, an argument reportedly ensued between them, which led to a fight, and he allegedly beat his 29-year-old wife till she became weak and died.

She was said to have been rushed to El Dunamis Hospital, a private medical centre in the area, where she was confirmed dead.

Speaking with a correspondent, an official of the hospital disclosed on Wednesday that Egbailo was confirmed dead while in a tricycle that brought her in company with her husband and two women, adding that the husband claimed she took a local insecticide, Sniper.

He said, “She was brought around 11.30am in a tricycle. A man, who wore military uniform and claimed to be her husband, was screaming that she took Sniper insecticide.

“Doctors went to check her in the tricycle and it was discovered that she was dead. We immediately asked that she should be transferred to a general hospital. The husband was shouting to the hearing of everybody that she took Sniper.”

The suspect who beat his wife to death

The victim would have been taken to her hometown for burial, but for the insistence of the landlady, who maintained that Egbailo did not take Sniper, but was a victim of domestic violence.

The landlady alleged that Ayodele had been assaulting his wife since 2016, adding that on the morning of her death, Egbailo did not show any sign of depression.

She said, “The man complained that for the past three days, his wife had been away from the house and gone to a church.

“Around 10am on Tuesday, both of them entered into the house. I guess he had just gone to pick her from church.

“It was not up to three minutes that I started hearing noise. I went to their apartment and asked the man what the problem was, but he pushed me away and kept hitting her. He dragged her on the floor, among other things.”

She said she ran out to call for help when the beating was excessive, and claimed further that as other residents approached the house to mediate, the suspect threw his wife into the gutter.

“I begged her to wait outside till her husband calm down, but she said she wanted him to kill her,” she added.

She explained that the victim entered the house again and was beaten up until she became weak.

“She could not walk, so I decided to take her to a hospital. But nobody was willing to help me. If we had a vehicle on time, we would have probably saved her life. We were in front of my shop for about one hour, without any help.

“She was still talking to me before she passed out. The last request she made was that she needed palm oil,” she said.

She said after the victim passed out, a tricycle was brought, which then conveyed her to El Dunamis Hospital, where she was confirmed dead by doctors.