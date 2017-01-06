Tragedy as Police Officer Shoot Himself To Death

A police officer stationed at Matapi Police Station, Zimbabwe is believed to have shot himself to death at a guardroom on Monday.

According to H-metro, Constable Nephat Nyoni booked a gun and went to the guard room where he was assigned and returned within a few minutes to change the gun after realising that it had a fault, impeccable sources told H-Metro.

Officers on duty rushed to the scene after hearing a gunshot and discovered Constable Nyoni’s body lying in the pool of blood with the gun by the side.

“He had a few days working at Matapi police station after he was transferred from working at a tollgate,” said the source.

“For the few days he was at Matapi, he was complaining of problems with his wife over maintenance and he looked stressed all the time and I want to believe that its domestic,” added the source.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi could not furnish us with details by the time of going to print promising to provide information when he get into office.

“I am not in office right now for details, if you may call me later when I get back to office,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

Mourners are gathered at Glen Norah B flats and he will be buried in Gokwe today.