Tragedy as Popular Alaba Businessman Dies Along With Wife After Driving Off A Bridge

A Nigerian business mogul Daniel Okwuchukwu Chinemelum popularly known as FEDAN at Alaba International market died following a recent fatal accident which saw his car fall off a bridge and plunge into a river.Tragedy as Popular Alaba Businessman Dies Along With Wife After Driving Off A Bridge

According to people who know him, the businessman died along with his wife. His colleagues have taken to their social media pages to mourn him. May their souls rest in peace.. See details below;Tragedy as Popular Alaba Businessman Dies Along With Wife After Driving Off A Bridge 1 Tragedy as Popular Alaba Businessman Dies Along With Wife After Driving Off A Bridge 3 Tragedy as Popular Alaba Businessman Dies Along With Wife After Driving Off A Bridge 4

