Tragedy as Teenager Falls To His Death From Europe’s Tallest Building As He ‘Tries To Take A Selfie (Photos)

18-year-old Teenager named only as Alexander Sh, plunges to his death from Europe’s tallest building as he ‘tries to take a selfie.

A TEENAGER fell to his death after “trying to take a selfie” at an ice-skating rink on the roof of Europe’s tallest skyscraper.

The 18-year-old, named only as Alexander Sh, fell from the 1,161-foot OKO Tower in Moscow, Russia – landing on a Mercedes G-Wagen parked below.

The teenager is believed to have been at the rink on the 86th floor with his father when the horrifying tragedy happened .

But there are mixed reports over how the fall happened, with some sources saying he was trying to take a “selfie” while others claimed he fell after a furious row with his dad.

News website Life.ru cited eyewitnesses, reporting: “People said there was an argument between the young man and his father.

“In the heat of the moment Alexander ran to a helicopter pad and jumped off.”

Some sources claim the teenager fell after running to a helipad at the top of the tower during a heated row with his dad

The OKO – meaning The Eye – is currently the tallest in Europe with a height of 354 metres.

A source from Moscow’s emergency service said: “A young man – 18 years old – fell from the 86th floor of the OKO tower in Moscow City.

“He fell right on a Mercedes car that was left in the outdoor parking lot.

“One of the versions of what happened is that he tried to make a selfie.

“According to the building’s security, young man had been with his father at the skating rink.”

The sky-high skating rink is a glittering new attraction located in a skyscraper district known as Moscow City.

The OKO block includes offices and residential accommodation and is one of the most sought after addresses in the city.

Entry to the rink costs around £40, and the ice covers an area of 420 square metres.

–Sun Uk