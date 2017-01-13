Tragedy as Two Siblings Kill Their Best Friend Over N5m, Dump Corpse in Ogun River (Photos)
According to a Facebook user, Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul, who posted two siblings identified as Monsuru Salisu a.k.a Meje Meje and Sakiru Salisu, a.k.a Vice, have allegedly killed their best friend, Saka Olawale over N5 million before throwing the corpse in a river at Okun-Owa, in Odogbolu LGA in Ogun State. See details below;
