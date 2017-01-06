Tragedy averted: Petrol Tanker falls down spilling it’s product in Rivers State (Photos)

A fully loaded petrol tanker fell down and spilled all it’s product in Igwuruta area of Rivers State.

The quick intervention of the Community’s caretaker committee Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike, together with the State’s fire service averted what would have turned to a tragedy. More photos after the cut…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

