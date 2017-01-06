Tragedy averted: Petrol Tanker falls down spilling it’s product in Rivers State (Photos)
A fully loaded petrol tanker fell down and spilled all it’s product in Igwuruta area of Rivers State.
The quick intervention of the Community’s caretaker committee Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike, together with the State’s fire service averted what would have turned to a tragedy. More photos after the cut…
