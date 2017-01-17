Tragic: 300L UNIOSUN Student Stabbed To Death By Friend

UNIOSUN Student, KAZEEM AMODU Stabbed To Death. A 300 Level Student of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Kazeem Amodu, was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday, 16th of January, 2017 by one of his Friends while trying to Settle A fight. See Graphic Photo below: Kazeem popularly known as Kay Cee, was a Civil Engineering Student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN). Sources have revealed that Kazeem was reportedly stabbed to death while trying to settle a fight. ALSO READ: See First Photos of Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke in Court Today May His Soul Rest In peace See Kay Cee’s Photo Below: Graphic Photo Below, Viewer Discretion Advised!

