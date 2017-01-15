Tragic! Commercial Bus Plunges into River, Killing 12 Passengers
A tragic incident occurred on Oyo/Ogbomoso Road after a commercial bus plunged into the Odo-Oba River trying to avoid a head on collision with another vehicle that lost control and veered off its lane. An eyewitness, speaking to PUNCH, said: “From the report I had, the bus was travelling to Ilorin and as it approached the slope leading […]
