Trailer Alert: Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs Star in “The Guest”

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Audrey Silver company in association with Banner Films and Christain Olayinka Films presents “The Guest” Staring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Chika Chukwu and Somkele Idahlamah. Watch the intriguing trailer below.

