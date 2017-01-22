Trailer Alert: Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs Star in “The Guest”
The Audrey Silver company in association with Banner Films and Christain Olayinka Films presents “The Guest” Staring Rita Dominic, Femi Jacobs, Chika Chukwu and Somkele Idahlamah. Watch the intriguing trailer below.
