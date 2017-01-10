Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ramsey Nouah and Desmond Elliot star in a new romantic thriller titled, Run. Directed by Theo Ukpaa, the movie also feature Kayla Eva, Basorge Tariah Jr and Adunni Ade. Synopsis: Jacquelin, an uptight middle class French lady (Kayla Eva), joins a dating site in search of the perfect novel-like romance and adventure she’s always imagined, …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.