Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN

Ramsey Nouah and Desmond Elliot star in a new romantic thriller titled, Run. Directed by Theo Ukpaa, the movie also feature Kayla Eva, Basorge Tariah Jr and Adunni Ade. Synopsis: Jacquelin, an uptight middle class French lady (Kayla Eva), joins a dating site in search of the perfect novel-like romance and adventure she’s always imagined, …

The post Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

