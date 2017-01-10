Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN
Ramsey Nouah and Desmond Elliot star in a new romantic thriller titled, Run. Directed by Theo Ukpaa, the movie also feature Kayla Eva, Basorge Tariah Jr and Adunni Ade. Synopsis: Jacquelin, an uptight middle class French lady (Kayla Eva), joins a dating site in search of the perfect novel-like romance and adventure she’s always imagined, …
The post Trailer: Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot Star in New Movie, RUN appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG