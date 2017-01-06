Train hits rickshaws in Pakistan killing seven school children
At least seven school children were killed in eastern Pakistan on Friday when a train crushed the motorised rickshaws they were travelling in at a railway crossing, officials said. Another five children were being treated in hospital after the early morning accident in the town of Lodhran, police official Mumtaz Mekon said. All the victims…
