Transport Union Chair, Member Fight At Police Hqtrs, Arraigned In Court

For exchanging blows at the premises of the state police headquarters, the Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Rotimi Agbede and a union member were yesterday arraigned before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Agbede, according to the police prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale was charged before the court, alongside Olaoye Oba, a member of the union with whom he engaged in the fight.

Oba, who is a supporter of an All Progressives Congress (APC)governorship aspirant, Femi Bamisile had gone to the place to report the RTEAN boss, an ally of Governor Ayo Fayose on December 23 over a conflict between them.

Oba had written a petition to the Police accusing Agbede of spearheading attacks on APC members and other RTEAN members who are supporters of Bamisile shortly after the aspirant held a political meeting with his backers on the same day, December 23.

The charge sheet reads: “That you, Samuel Agbede and Olaoye Oba on 23rd December, 2016 at the State Police Headquarters premises under Ado Ekiti Magisterial District did engage yourself in fight.

“You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 83 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State 2012.”

Agbede’s lawyer, Tajudeen Lamidi, had urged the court to grant his client, who pleaded not guilty to charge, bail on liberal terms considering his status in the society.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo granted the two accused persons bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety each in the like sum who must be resident within Ado Ekiti with a verifiable address.

Magistrate Ayenimo subsequently adjourned the case to January 20 for further hearing.

