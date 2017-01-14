Treason charges: Kanu, freedom fighter not coup plotter – IPOB

Pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has insisted that the Radio Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is a freedom fighter and not a coup plotter and for this reason, he cannot be charged for treason or treasonable felony. The organisation posited in a statement signed by their director of publicity, Emma Powerful, that those persecuting […]

The post Treason charges: Kanu, freedom fighter not coup plotter – IPOB appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

