Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Treasury looters will face problems – Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks on 2017

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

????????????????????????????????????

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo, has warned that people looting Nigeria’s treasury will face trouble in 2017. He also told those who want to destabilize Nigeria to desist or face God’s wrath. Okonkwo was speaking to journalists in Lagos, during TREM’s crossover night service. He said: “There will […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Treasury looters will face problems – Bishop Mike Okonkwo speaks on 2017

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.