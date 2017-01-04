Trial of E. Guinea leader’s playboy son adjourned in France – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Trial of E. Guinea leader's playboy son adjourned in France
A French court agreed Wednesday to adjourn the trial of the playboy son of Equatorial Guinea's leader, giving him six more months to prepare his defence against charges he embezzled more than 100 million euros. Teodorin Obiang, his country's …
French corruption trial of African leader's son postponedDeutsche Welle
French court suspends corruption trial of 'Playboy' son of Equatorial Guinea leaderFRANCE 24
Son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial in FranceNews24 Nigeria
africanews –Natural Gas World –Face 2 Face (press release) (registration) (blog) –Geeska Afrika
