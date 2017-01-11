Tribunal adjourns Saraki’s trial to January 17

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has adjourned the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki to Jan. 17, to enable the prosecution to present more witnesses.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar, adjourned the matter following request for more time by the prosecution counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs.

Umar said the tribunal was doing all it can to work by the provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), on the matter.

“We are bound by the ACJA; we are trying to be lenient with all the parties. This matter is hereby adjourned to Jan. 17 for continuation of hearing,

Jacobs had said some of the prosecution witnesses were in Lagos and that time was needed to enable him to produce them.

Defence counsel led by Kanu Agabi (SAN), had prayed the court to grant leave for possible re-examination of a witness, Michael Wetkass.

Agabi said there were perceived ambiguities in some of the evidences given by the witness during his examination and cross-examination.

Mr Paul Usoro, a defence counsel informed the court that the essence of the re-examination was to clarify some of the ambiguities before the tribunal.

“One of the charges says 3.4 million dollars was transferred but your evidence in chief says otherwise’’, Usoro said.

Wetkass had told the tribunal that he did not investigate Saraki personally and that his business record was also not investigated by him.

Wetkass also told the tribunal that he was part of the investigative team and that the total amount transferred by Saraki to his foreign account through America Expresss Bank was 3.5 million dollars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was serious argument on the exact period Saraki’s property at No. 15, Madona Street, Ikoyi, Lagos was allocated to him.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

