Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tribunal upholds Senator Isaac Alfa’s election

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

national-assembly-isaac-mohammed-alfa

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jabi, FCT Abuja on Wednesday struck out the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2015 general election, Alhaji Abdulraman Abubakar, challenging the election of Senator Isaac Alfa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abdulraman, a former Senator, had […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Tribunal upholds Senator Isaac Alfa’s election

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.