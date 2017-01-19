Tribunal upholds Senator Isaac Alfa’s election
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jabi, FCT Abuja on Wednesday struck out the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2015 general election, Alhaji Abdulraman Abubakar, challenging the election of Senator Isaac Alfa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Abdulraman, a former Senator, had […]
Tribunal upholds Senator Isaac Alfa’s election
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG