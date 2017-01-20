Tricycle operators protest extortion in Bayelsa

Commercial and vehicular movements were disrupted in Yenagoa, on Friday as commercial tricycle operators staged a peaceful demonstration against alleged extortion by Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Department in the state.

The Keke operators, under the aegis of Keke Drivers Association, Yenagoa chapter also protested against multiple taxation by other government agencies.

The demonstration, which took place simultaneously in various parts of the state, was coordinated from Imgbi road.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions to buttress their points.

Some of the inscriptions read; “we no go gree ooo’’, “Dickson come to our aid now’’, “we get families the tax is too much’’, “keke job no be govt job’’, “rescue us from multiple taxation’’, keke people no be millionaires’’ among others.

However, the Keke operators were later addressed by their Chairman, Secretary and Public Relations Officer of the association, Ndubueze Chijioke, Johnson Onochie and Sylvester Maduakola respectively.

They stated that they were demonstrating against some persons who extort money from them forcefully to buy assorted types of tickets.

They also alleged that the state IGR department had conspired with some identified revenue agents and the police, using different types of printed tickets to extort as much as N700 and N1,000 per operator daily in all parts of the state.

They, therefore, appealed to the governor and the appropriate government authorities to come to their rescue in the interest of peace and harmony, as the menace of the revenue agents had become unbearable to them. (NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

