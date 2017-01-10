Trolls body-shame AKA’s ‘bin bag’ body – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Trolls body-shame AKA's 'bin bag' body
Times LIVE
Poor AKA! Just when he thought that he was living his best life and had made the haters green with envy, trolls attacked him over his physique. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. AKA is living that guaped life in Thailand and he ain't …
Bonang and AKA's Thailand vacation estimated at R100 000
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG