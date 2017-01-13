Troops arrest 4 fleeing Boko Haram

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested four fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Biu Local Government Area of Borno and recovered 100 motorcycles from them.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement in Abuja that troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, Bara in Biu arrested the terrorists at Madaki village during intensified searches, patrols, raids and mop up operation.

Usman identified the suspects as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim.

“They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles at the outskirt of the town. The suspected Boko Haram terrorists are undergoing preliminary investigation,” he said.

According to Usman, following the dislodgement and sequent occupation of Boko Haram stronghold at Camp Zairo, Sambisa forest, the terrorists have been escaping the theatre to avoid capture and prosecution.

