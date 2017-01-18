Pages Navigation Menu

Troops head for Gambia as Jammeh’s mandate expires

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

Columns of Senegalese troops moved to the Gambian border on Wednesday, threatening military action against President Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to accept a December election defeat, military sources and residents of towns near the border said. “We are heading towards there,” one military source in Dakar told Reuters. “We are very seriously preparing ourselves.”…

