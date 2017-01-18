Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Troops protest lopsided promotions in Maiduguri

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SOME aggrieved soldiers of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the North -East Theatre Command have expressed shock over lopsided promotions. The soldiers claimed that the exercise was not carried in good faith, justice and fairplay as some of them retained their ranks without promotion after spending morethan two to three years fighting Boko Haram. The affected […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Troops protest lopsided promotions in Maiduguri appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.