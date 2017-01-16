Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Troops rescue 58, kill 13 suspected Boko Haram members – Guardian

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Troops rescue 58, kill 13 suspected Boko Haram members
Guardian
Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole in conjunction with local vigilance group killed 13 suspected insurgents in two villages and rescued 58 from operations in Bomboshe and Sinbaya in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno at the weekend. The Director …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.