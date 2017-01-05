Troops rescue another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar with baby
Troops of the 27 Brigade, on Thursday rescued another abducted Chibok schoolgirl and her baby. The girl identified as Rakiya Abubakar was rescued by the troops around Algarno area near Ajigin, Damboa local government area. The Army Spokesperson, Brig General Sani Usman while confirming the report, said troops has found another Chibok girl, promising to […]
Troops rescue another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar with baby
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG