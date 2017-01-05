Pages Navigation Menu

Troops rescue another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar with baby

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

img-20170105-wa0054

Troops of the 27 Brigade, on Thursday rescued another abducted Chibok schoolgirl and her baby. The girl identified as Rakiya Abubakar was rescued by the troops around Algarno area near Ajigin, Damboa local government area. The Army Spokesperson, Brig General Sani Usman while confirming the report, said troops has found another Chibok girl, promising to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

