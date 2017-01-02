Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ban on vehicle imports: Clearing agents seek 3 months grace – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ban on vehicle imports: Clearing agents seek 3 months grace
Vanguard
LAGOS— AS the Federal Government commences implementation of the ban on importation of vehicles through land borders, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Seme Chapter, weekend, pleaded with the authorities to grant a …
Trouble with 48-hour cargo clearanceThe Nation Newspaper
How Seme Customs enforced vehicle importation banNigeria Today

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.