Truck crushes 2 okada riders, passenger in Ekiti

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

truck kill two lagos ibadan expressway

No fewer than three persons were on Saturday killed as a truck, belonging to a major Cement Company crushed two commercial motorcycle riders, commonly called “Okada” in Ido Ekiti, Ido/Osi local government Area of Ekiti State. The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that both the Chairman of the Council, Mr Ayodele Arogbodo, and the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

