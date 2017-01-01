Truck crushes 2 okada riders, passenger in Ekiti
No fewer than three persons were on Saturday killed as a truck, belonging to a major Cement Company crushed two commercial motorcycle riders, commonly called “Okada” in Ido Ekiti, Ido/Osi local government Area of Ekiti State. The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that both the Chairman of the Council, Mr Ayodele Arogbodo, and the […]
