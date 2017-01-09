Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

True story on release of 21 Chibok girls will be told one day – Fayose

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ayo-Fayose

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the true story surrounding the release of abducted Chibok girls will be told one day. Recall that Boko Haram sect had on October 13 released 21 of the over 200 girls  abducted in 2014 following reported negotiation with the Federal Government. On the 22 of December 2016, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

True story on release of 21 Chibok girls will be told one day – Fayose

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.