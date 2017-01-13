Trump accuses Democrats, Republicans of plotting against him

“Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives both Democrats and Republicans – fake news!”

The post Trump accuses Democrats, Republicans of plotting against him appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

