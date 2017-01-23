Trump’s ‘alternative facts’: Why the row about inauguration ‘lies’? – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Trump's 'alternative facts': Why the row about inauguration 'lies'?
BBC News
He has only been president for a few days – but already Donald Trump and his team are locked in a new dispute with US news organisations. The row over the coverage of his inauguration has provided the first indication of what Mr Trump's relationship …
First Read's Morning Clips: Here Come the Lawsuits
'Alternative facts' in the spotlight as Trump's war on the media continues
President Trump, Yahya Jammeh, Southeast Storms: Your Monday Briefing
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG