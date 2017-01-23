Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s ‘alternative facts’: Why the row about inauguration ‘lies’? – BBC News

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump's 'alternative facts': Why the row about inauguration 'lies'?
BBC News
He has only been president for a few days – but already Donald Trump and his team are locked in a new dispute with US news organisations. The row over the coverage of his inauguration has provided the first indication of what Mr Trump's relationship
First Read's Morning Clips: Here Come the LawsuitsNBCNews.com
'Alternative facts' in the spotlight as Trump's war on the media continuesThe Globe and Mail
President Trump, Yahya Jammeh, Southeast Storms: Your Monday BriefingNew York Times
MetroNews Canada –Salon –Business Insider –The Guardian
all 961 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.