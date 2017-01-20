Trump amuses the crowd and pundits with this funny one-liner about the weather: ‘If it really pours . . .’ – BizPac Review
|
BizPac Review
|
Trump amuses the crowd and pundits with this funny one-liner about the weather: 'If it really pours . . .'
BizPac Review
President-elect Donald Trump is not worried about the possibility of rain for his inauguration. In fact, he thinks it might be a good thing. “It may rain, it may not rain. It doesn't matter. I don't care,” Trump said Thursday at a pre-inauguration …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG