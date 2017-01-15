Trump and Putin summit; Beijing gets tough; Brexit tax regime – Financial Times
|
ABC Online
|
Trump and Putin summit; Beijing gets tough; Brexit tax regime
Financial Times
The Kremlin is working on plans for Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to hold their first summit in a “neutral” country in Europe within a few months of the presidential inauguration, an approach designed to echo historic attempts at dealmaking and …
Superpower United States of America is now in the hands of an egomaniac
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | tone | press conference | rassmussen | poll
Facing off on investing in 2017 with Peter Switzer
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG