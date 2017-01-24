Trump approves Sh43.5bn arms sale to Kenyan military – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Trump approves Sh43.5bn arms sale to Kenyan military
Daily Nation
A Kenya Defence Forces soldier on guard as Somali residents swim in the Indian Ocean in Kismayu on November 20, 2015. The US government has approved the sale of weapons worth Sh43.5 billion to the Kenyan military to boost the fight against …
US Govt approves Sh43 billion military aircraft and technology sale to Kenya
U.S. State Dept OKs possible $418 mln military aircraft sale to Kenya
