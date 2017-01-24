Pages Navigation Menu

Trump approves Sh43.5bn arms sale to Kenyan military – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 24, 2017


Trump approves Sh43.5bn arms sale to Kenyan military
A Kenya Defence Forces soldier on guard as Somali residents swim in the Indian Ocean in Kismayu on November 20, 2015. The US government has approved the sale of weapons worth Sh43.5 billion to the Kenyan military to boost the fight against …
