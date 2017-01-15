Trump asks why US is bothering to fight B’Haram when Chibok girls haven’t be rescued – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Trump asks why US is bothering to fight B'Haram when Chibok girls haven't be rescued
NAIJ.COM
With five days left for him to take over as the 45th president of the United States of America, the transition team of US President-elect, Donald Trump, has asked the State Department series of mind-blowing Africa-related questions. The questions have …
Donald Trump asks why Chibok girls have not been rescued
Trump: Why haven't we defeated al-Shabaab?
Donald Trump's team asks: Why have the Chibok girls not been rescued?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG