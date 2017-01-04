Trump blames Democrats on hacking, ObamaCare

Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, has said that the opposition Democrats was to be blamed for the hacking of its email during the 2016 presidential election.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Trump in his tweets on Wednesday described the Democrats as “careless”.

The president-elect also again, cast doubt over the culpability of Russia in the hacking of the email of Democratic National Committee (DNC).

He supported the views expressed by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

“Julian Assange said ‘a 14-year-old could have hacked (John) Podesta’ – why was DNC so careless?

“Also, said Russians did not give him the info!”

“@FoxNews: Julian Assange on U.S. media coverage: “It’s very dishonest.” #Hannity” More dishonest than anyone knows.

“Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have “hacking defense” like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H).

“A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass,” Trump tweeted.

NAN recalls that Trump had on Tuesday, slammed the intelligence agencies over the delayed briefing on Russia’s involvement in the hacking.

Trump, who took to twitter to express his displeasure, said the delay was “very strange”.

“The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case.

“Very strange!” Trump said on his Twitter handle.

The President-elect, who is due to be sworn-in on Jan. 20 as the 45th U.S. President, also said that he would address a news conference on Jan. 11, a day after outgoing President Barack Obama is expected to have delivered his valedictory speech.

“I will be having a general news conference on JANUARY ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you,” the President-in-waiting said.

NAN recalls that Trump had also said on Sunday that he knew “things that other people don’t know” about the Russian hacking.

NAN reports that Trump, on Wednesday, also took a swipe at the Democrats over what he termed the “failed ObamaCare disaster”.

“Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed ObamaCare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases like the 116 per cent hike in Arizona.

“Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless.

“Don’t let the Schumer clowns out of this web… massive increases of ObamaCare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess.

“It will fall of its own weight – be careful!” Trump, who had repeatedly said that “repealing and replacing the ObamaCare” would be his first assignment at the Oval Office, tweeted.

The President-in-waiting also commended automobile giant, Ford, for announcing that it is scrapping its Mexico plant for the U.S.

“Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the U.S.

“This is just the beginning – much more to follow,” Trump said on Twitter.

The post Trump blames Democrats on hacking, ObamaCare appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

