Trump declares from now on it’s ‘only America first’

President Donald Trump vowed in his inaugural address Friday that every US decision would be guided by a vision that puts “only America first.”

“Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come,” said the 70-year-old Republican, before the nation’s top political dignitaries and hundreds of thousands of supporters massed on the National Mall.

“We will face challenges. We will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.”

“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” Trump vowed.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC. And giving it back to you, the people,” he pledged.

“Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again,” Trump said as he concluded his address.

Trump says presidency will set course for America, world ‘for many years’

Trump vows to eradicate ‘radical Islamic terrorism’

Also Trump placed the battle against Islamic extremism at the heart of his foreign policy as he took office on Friday, vowing to work with allies to destroy the jihadist threat.

“We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth,” he declared.

Trump’s predecessors George W. Bush — who invaded Afghanistan and ousted the Taliban regime — and Barack Obama — who ordered the raid that killed Osama bin Laden — also fought extremism.

But Trump has gome further than both in his use of language suggesting that he sees the fight as a civilizational battle between America and a threat springing from the Islamic faith itself.

And, in an inaugural address otherwise very thin on policy specifics, his vow to form new alliances against terror suggests that he intends to work with Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Moscow has deployed forces to Syria to protect Bashar al-Assad’s regime from Islamist rebels, but Obama’s administration has argued their brutal tactics alienate moderates and only boost support for the extremist Islamic State group.

President Trump thanks ‘magnificent’ predecessor Obama

President Trump promises ‘great national effort’ to rebuild America

Trump: We are transferring power from Washington to the people

“Thank you. God bless you and God bless America!”

The post Trump declares from now on it’s ‘only America first’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

