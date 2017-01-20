Pages Navigation Menu

Trump exec actions ready to go – The Mercury

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

Trump exec actions ready to go
The Mercury
Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive actions on his first day in the White House on Friday to take the opening steps to crack down on immigration, build a wall on the US-Mexican border and roll back outgoing President Barack Obama's policies

