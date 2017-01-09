Trump Finds Time For A Twitter Fight With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Ah yes, my first Trump story of the year – time to sharpen the knives.

It’s the Twitter battle dubbed the Donald versus the Terminator, and of course it all starts with the former’s massive ego.

Now that he has the small matter of running the country (into the ground) to worry about, Donald has had to give up his hosting duties over at The Apprentice.

Sliding into the hot seat is none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger, although he didn’t exactly win over his predecessor.

Over to Twitter:

Yeah, it’s always slightly worrying when politicians start to refer to themselves in the third person.

Arnie responded with a touch of class:

And also this video:

Please study this quote from Lincoln’s inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

In case you’re thinking ‘hang on, Arnie ran on the Republican ticket back in the day’ then you should check out this tweet from October. Basically, the moment Donald decided Arnie wasn’t his pal:

Cross the Donald and you’re sure to get a nasty tweet coming your way – way to rise above it all, president-elect.

At least this attack was factually correct, with this below from CBC:

Trump is right about the ratings, using the comparison he set up. His Jan. 4, 2004 debut on the reality show drew 18.49 million viewers, and Schwarzenegger’s Monday bow as host was seen by 4.95 million. That’s a 73 per cent drop, according to the Nielsen company. Two things are important to note: television shows almost always fade in popularity with time, and live viewership in general is down in an on-demand world… The first episode of Trump’s most recent season on Celebrity Apprentice in 2015 was seen by 6.81 million, down 63 per cent from his own debut 11 years earlier, Nielsen said. For all television shows, viewership this season is off 23 per cent from the 2003-04 season.

Trump guarantees ratings – I guess the key is to make the distinction between reality TV star and politician for the people.

Side bar: About that wall that Mexico is supposed to pay for, here’s former president Vicente Fox Quesada once again less than impressed with Trump:

The soap opera that is American politics rolls on – we’ll be here to offer our snarky take on it all year long.

[source:cbc]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

