Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump fires back at North Korea’s nuclear threat to U.S.

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to threats by North Korea that it was in the final stage to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the U.S. mainland. “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S.…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Trump fires back at North Korea’s nuclear threat to U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.