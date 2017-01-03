Trump fires back at North Korea’s nuclear threat to U.S.

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has responded to threats by North Korea that it was in the final stage to test a new intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the U.S. mainland. “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S.…

The post Trump fires back at North Korea’s nuclear threat to U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

