Trump: Here are all the lawmakers skipping President-elect’s inauguration

Some have signaled their boycott of the inauguration as a preview of how they will oppose Trump's incoming administration.

It looks like A-list celebrity performers may not be the only ones skipping President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While several political figures, including George W. Bush and Hillary Clinton will be in attendance when Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, a number of lawmakers who oppose Trump are refusing to show up.

Here are the lawmakers who are not going to Trump’s inauguration:

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia

Civil-rights icon John Lewis said he will skip the inauguration ceremony for moral reasons.

"You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong," Lewis told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd in an interview set to air on Sunday.



Lewis has also cast doubt on the veracity of Trump’s electoral victory, citing the US intelligence community’s findings that Russia employed cyberattacks to boost Trump and hurt his rival Hillary Clinton: "I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis said.

It’s worth noting the congressman also skipped the inauguration of President George W. Bush in 2001. The Washington Post reported at the time that he didn’t view Bush as a legitimately elected president.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Lewis skipped Bush’s inauguration ceremony in 2001. A previous version incorrectly stated he had attended every inauguration since 1986.

Rep. Barbara Lee of California

On Inauguration Day California Rep. Barbara Lee said she will be gearing up to oppose Trump’s administration.

"Donald Trump has proven that his administration will normalize the most extreme fringes of the Republican Party," Lee said in a statement. "On Inauguration Day, I will not be celebrating. I will be organizing and preparing for resistance."

Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez cited Trump’s hard-line immigration policies and his views on women’s rights as his reason to boycott the inauguration.

"I cannot go to [the] inauguration of a man who’s going to appoint people to the Supreme Court and turn back the clock on women and turn back the clock on immigrants and the safety and freedom that we fought for them," Gutierez said in an interview on CNN.

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark said her attendance would only serve to "normalize" Trump’s politics.

"After discussions with hundreds of my constituents, I do not feel that I can contribute to the normalization of the President-elect’s divisive rhetoric by participating in the Inauguration," Clark said in a statement.

Rep. Jared Huffman of California

California Rep. Jared Huffman warned that there is nothing ordinary about Trump and his policies.

"I do accept the election results and support the peaceful transfer of power, but it is abundantly clear to me that with Donald Trump as our President, the United States is entering a dark and very dangerous political chapter," Huffman said in a Facebook post published January 7.

"I will do everything I can to limit the damage and the duration of this chapter, and I believe we can get through it. But I will not sit passively and politely applaud as it begins," he said.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva said he would be taking time on Inauguration Day to meet with constituents and activists in his district.

"My absence is not motivated by disrespect for the office or motivated by disrespect for the government that we have in this great democracy. But as an individual act, yes, of defiance, at the disrespect shown to millions and millions of Americans by this incoming administration and by the actions we are taking in this Congress," Grijalva said.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer said he will be skipping Trump’s inauguration out of "unprecedented concern" from his constituents.

"I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear," Blumenauer said in a Facebook post published on January 7.

Rep. Mark Takano of California

Rep. Mark Takano took issue with Trump attacks against Rep. John Lewis on Saturday, saying, "I stand with John Lewis and I will not be attending the inauguration."

Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York

Velazquez said she would attend a women’s march in Washington instead, which was expected to draw 200,000 participants.

Rep. Ted Lieu of California

"For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis," Lieu said in a statement.

Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York

When you insult John Lewis, you insult America, New York Rep. Yvette Clarke said in a tweet on Saturday.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California

"It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017," DeSaulnier tweeted Saturday.

Rep. John Conyers of Michigan

Conyers told CNN he would be attending Trump’s inauguration.

Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon

Schrader said during an appearance on Oregon Public Broadcasting Friday: "I’m just not a big Trump fan. I’ve met the guy and never been impressed with him.”

Rep. William Lacy Clay of Missouri

A representative for Clay told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Clay will be “back home in St. Louis speaking to school kids.”

Rep. Jose Serrano of New York

Serrano tweeted Thursday he “cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents.”

Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina

"I cannot in good faith and consciousness pretend to celebrate the inauguration of someone who has spoken so horribly about women, minorities and the disabled. Instead, I am staying home to continue working toward our priorities and to meet with constituents, many of who are fearful of what lies ahead," Adams said in a statement.

Rep. Karen Bass of California

Bass decided poll her followers on Twitter about whether she should attend Trump’s inauguration. The results: 84 % said no while 16 percent said yes.

"After receiving an overwhelming response on the twitter poll, I’ve decided not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Trump," Bass said in a tweet.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia

"His values and his actions are the antithesis of those I hold dear. It would be the height of hypocrisy for me to pretend to be part of this inaugural celebration," Beyer said in a statement.

Rep. Brendan Boyle of Philadelphia

"I do not challenge that Mr Trump won the Electoral College and therefore will lawfully be president. We cannot go down a path in which we do not accept the legitimacy of the choice of the people," Boyle wrote in a Facebook post.

"I accept the decision of the people. I respect it. But I will not celebrate it."

Rep. Anthony G. Brown of Maryland

Brown cited Trump’s remarks about Lewis as his reason for not attending his inauguration.

"Not only did the president-elect disrespect John Lewis the civil rights icon, but he disrespected Congressman John Lewis, and that was the tipping point," Brown said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina

"After prayerful consideration, I cannot in good conscious attend the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Donald Trump," Butterfield said in a three-part-tweet.

Rep. Tony Cardenas of California

"After serious consideration, I have decided that I will not stand with Donald Trump during his ceremonial inauguration. He has been consistent in his words and actions — he has disrespected countless Americans — women, civil rights leaders, Hispanics, people with disabilities, Muslims, gold star families, African Americans, POWs, and more. I feel this decision best represents my family, constituents, and country," Cardenas said in a Facebook post.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas

"Every American should respect the office of the presidency and the fact that Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States. But winning an election does not mean a man can show contempt for millions of Americans and then expect those very people to celebrate him," Castro said in a statement.

Rep. Judy Chu of California

“After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration,” Chu wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee

"Announced @ Mason Temple, #MLK final speech, that I won’t attend #inauguration out of respect for @repjohnlewis & for unpresidential remarks," Cohen wrote on Twitter.

Rep. Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon

"I usually do not attend presidential inauguration ceremonies and do my best to avoid pomp and circumstance events in Washington, and this year will be no different," DeFazio said in a statement.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas

"Respect, like Pennsylvania Avenue, is a two-way street. Instead of uniting the country, his continued unprecedented, unpresidential actions are dividing it. By repeatedly taking the lowest road, he is not showing respect for the highest office. We are in for a long struggle that must strategically utilize every nonviolent opposition tool available," Doggett said in a statement on Twitter.

Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania

"I’m going to #StandWithJohnLewis. I won’t attend the Inauguration on Friday,” Doyle announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota

"I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won’t be attending Donald Trump’s inauguration," said on Twitter Monday.

"I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!" Espaillat said on Twitter.

"I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA," Evans said on Twitter.

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge of Ohio

"As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis," Fudge said on Twitter.

Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona

"We must stand against Trump’s bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold Star parents & civil rights heroes. I won’t attend inauguration," Gallego said on Twitter.

Rep. Al Green of Texas

"Dr. King was right when he indicated: On some issues ‘cowardice asks the question, is it safe? Expediency asks the question, is it politic? Vanity asks the question, is it popular? But, conscience asks the question, is it right? And there comes a time when we must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but one must take it because it is right.’

“I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do," Green said in a statement.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona

"I have decided to boycott the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and remain in my Congressional district in Florida. This decision is not a protest of the results of the Electoral College, but rather, an objection to the demagoguery that continues to define the incoming administration," Hastings said in a statement.

"[Trump’s] disregard for the conflicts of interest he brings into this office, and his refusal to address those conflicts are the break from tradition on which we should focus,” Jayapal said in a statement to The Seattle Times.

Lipinski’s aides told the Chicago Tribune he will not attend the inauguration ceremony.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California

“I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming president, but I’m not in the mood to celebrate that fact,” Lofgren said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Jerry McNerney of California

"The election of Mr. Trump lacks legitimacy due to Russian hacking, which Mr. Trump encouraged, the FBI’s biased involvement, and other irregularities, and I cannot sanction the inauguration by attending the ceremony. However, because I support the peaceful transition of power and respect the office of the presidency, I will work with the new administration when possible to deliver for my district and move our country forward,” McNerney said in a statement.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York

"The rhetoric and actions of Donald Trump have been so far beyond the pale — so disturbing and disheartening — and his continued failure to address his conflicts of interest, to adequately divest or even to fully disclose his financial dealings, or to sufficiently separate himself from the ethical misconduct that legal experts on both side of the aisle have identified have been so offensive I cannot in good conscience participate in this honored and revered democratic tradition of the peaceful transfer of power," Nadler said in a statement.

Rep. Grace F. Napolitano of California

Napolitano will not be in attendance, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. of New Jersey

"Donald Trump will be our president, and I will work with him if my values permit, and if doing so is in the best interest of my constituents and the nation. But I will not celebrate his swearing-in to an office that he has proven unfit to hold,” Payne said in a statement.

Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine

"President-elect Trump’s actions go beyond any kind of reasonable debate—they threaten the constitutional values our country is based on. I won’t dignify or normalize those threats by standing by at his ceremony," Pingree said in a statement.

Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin

“At minimum, it’s time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction. I hope for better, but will not hold my breath,” Pocan said in a statement.

Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois

Quigley’s aides confirmed to the Chicago Tribune he will not be attending Trump’s inauguration.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin of Maryland

“I cannot risk my presence at his inauguration being interpreted as any kind of endorsement of the normality of our situation. I will not attend the inauguration,” Raskin said in a statement.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California

“For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values,” Royball-Allard said on Twitter.

Rep. Raul Ruiz of California

"A real president doesn’t attack the press because they ask tough questions,” Ruiz said Monday. “A real president doesn’t insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him. A real president doesn’t use the office to make millions more for his own wealth or his family’s wealth," Ruiz said in an interview with the Desert Sun.

"I have decided to join the growing group of my colleagues who will not attend the Inauguration in protest of a President who used bigotry, fear, and lies to win an election that was tainted by foreign interference and voter suppression — and who intends to betray the interests of the ordinary working people who put him in office,"Schakowsky said in a statement.

