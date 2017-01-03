Trump: I knew I would win big
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he knew that he would win the Nov. 8, 2016 presidential election against media analysis and commentaries to the contrary. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent in New York reports that Trump, in his tweets on Monday, said political analysts and commentators on the media had predicted his loss […]
