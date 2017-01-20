Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump is Sworn in as President of America – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump is Sworn in as President of America
NAIJ.COM
At noon on this day, Friday, January 20, Donald Trump will be sworn-in as President of the United States. Donald Trump has arrived in Washington, and he's going to be there for at least four years. NAIJ.com takes you through a timeline of history being
Donald Trump Is Sworn In as President, Capping His Swift AscentNew York Times
The Daily 202: On inauguration day, Donald Trump wants to be a president in the mold of Andrew JacksonWashington Post
Trump is now president; 'The forgotten men … will be forgotten no longer'USA TODAY
BBC News –NBCNews.com –Yahoo News –Los Angeles Times
all 1,916 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.