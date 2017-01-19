China says it’s ready to hit back if Trump starts a trade war – Business Insider
China says it's ready to hit back if Trump starts a trade war
China is preparing to retaliate if US president-elect Donald Trump launches a trade war, a key US business lobby group warned on Wednesday. “To our knowledge, China is already preparing measures in the event of actions by the new administration …
