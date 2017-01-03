Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Clintons say they will will attend Trump’s inauguration – UPI.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


UPI.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Clintons say they will will attend Trump's inauguration
UPI.com
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers her concession speech on Nov. 9 from the New Yorker Hotel's Grand Ballroom in New York City, as husband Bill looks on. Tuesday, both said they will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan.
Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend Donald Trump's inaugurationLos Angeles Times
Trump Inauguration Update: Latest Full List Of Celebrities Who Refuse To PerformInternational Business Times
Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush to attend Donald Trump's inaugurationAOL News
Bella Naija –Press TV –Hamilton Journal News –Vanguard
all 179 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.