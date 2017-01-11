Trump insists US will build a wall and Mexico will reimburse it

New York, United States | AFP |

Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to forge ahead with plans for a wall on the southern US border after taking office, and said Mexico would reimburse the United States for the cost.

“I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which we’ll start immediately after we get to office, but I don’t want to wait,” Trump told a news conference.

“We’re going to start building,” he said. “Mexico in some form — and there are many different forms — will reimburse us.”

“That will happen. Whether it’s a tax or whether it’s a payment.”

Mexican officials have strongly denied that they will do so, however. The country’s new foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, said Tuesday that there is “no way” his country will pay for such a wall, though he said he was ready to negotiate with the Trump administration.

The Mexican peso fell 0.9 percent after the Trump press conference before regaining some of its losses. It has fallen since Trump’s election on November 8.

Videgaray was named foreign minister by President Enrique Pena Nieto, in part with the mission of improving relations with the incoming Trump administration, which were severely tested when then-candidate Trump called Mexican migrants “rapists” and drug dealers.

US media reported last Friday that Trump’s transition team and Republicans in Congress were considering a plan to fund the wall in April, but Trump later tweeted that Mexico would end up paying for it.

The Republican billionaire, who takes office on January 20, has threatened to fund the wall by tapping into the billions of dollars in remittances that Mexican migrants send back home.

Videgaray said “nobody can illegally confiscate the funds of Mexicans.” He said Mexico would negotiate with the Trump team to “protect the free flow of remittances.”

The cost of building a border wall — which might end up being more fence than wall, analysts say — has been estimated at up to $25 billion.

Even some Trump cabinet nominees have said they are unsure how effective it might be.

Retired general John Kelly, the president-elect’s pick as secretary of homeland security, told a Senate committee on Tuesday that “a physical barrier in and of itself will not do the job.”

Trump angrily rejects ‘phony’ Russia dossier claims

Trump berated the media and US intelligence agencies as he denied explosive allegations about his ties with Russia — while admitting for the first time that Moscow had likely meddled in the US election.

Just over a week before he takes office, Trump confirmed he had ceded “complete” managing control of his global property empire to his two sons, seeking to dispel fears about possible conflict of interests.

But the focus of the hour-long press conference — his first in six months — was firmly on the unsubstantiated claims that his aides colluded with the Kremlin to win the US election, and that Russia has compromising information on Trump.

The 70-year-old billionaire angrily accused CNN of being “fake news” and called BuzzFeed — which published a dossier with the allegedly incriminating material drawn up by a former British intelligence agent hired to do “opposition research” on Trump — a “failing pile of garbage.”

“It’s all fake news. It’s phony stuff. It didn’t happen,” he said, referring to allegations of lurid behavior in a Moscow hotel room.

“It was a group of opponents that got together, sick people, and they put that crap together,” Trump said.

“I think it’s a disgrace that information would be let out,” Trump said.

It “was released by maybe the intelligence agencies, who knows, but maybe the intelligence agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record,” Trump said, later saying it was “disgraceful.”

On Twitter, he earlier decried a political “witch hunt” against him and asked: “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

The post Trump insists US will build a wall and Mexico will reimburse it appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

