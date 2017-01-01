Pages Navigation Menu

Trump keeps door open to meeting Taiwan president, questions Russia hacking involvement – Daily Mail

Trump keeps door open to meeting Taiwan president, questions Russia hacking involvement
Daily Mail
PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec 31 (Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday left open the possibility of meeting with Taiwan's president if she visits the United States after he is sworn in on Jan. 20 and also expressed continued skepticism over …
Trump tweets offer unique insight into massively unpopular President-electStuff.co.nz
Trump Ends The Year Again Disputing U.S. Intelligence On Russian HackingHuffington Post
Donald Trump Wishes a Happy New Year to His 'Many Enemies'Us Weekly
Business Insider –Washington Post –Atlanta Journal Constitution –Vanity Fair
